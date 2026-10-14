THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING International Tour Kicks Off in Sydney

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SUNRISE ON THE REAPING officially kicked off its international tour in Sydney today, bringing Australian star Joseph Zada, who plays young Haymitch Abernathy, home alongside co-star Mckenna Grace, who plays fellow tribute Maysilee Donner.

Fresh from their appearance together during Paris Fashion Week, Zada and Grace marked the start of the tour with a photo call overlooking Sydney Harbour, posing with the Sydney Opera House behind them. Fashion has always played a distinctive role in the world of THE HUNGER GAMES, and the pair continued that story in Sydney, with Zada wearing Louis Gabriel Nouchi and Grace in a House of Giles gown, Annabel Chan jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The Sydney looks follow Grace's much-discussed Paris homage to Katniss Everdeen, where she wore a Monique Lhuillier gown inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's iconic Catching Fire wedding look at the Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style and Power of Panem event at Musée Rodin.

That evening, the pair joined fans at The Eveleigh at The Grounds of Alexandria for the first fan event of the international tour, continuing the fashion story. Hosted by Australian comedian Joel Creasey, the evening featured a live Q&A with Zada and Grace and a surprise aerial performance inspired by the spectacle of THE HUNGER GAMES.

The Sydney stop marks the beginning of the international tour for SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, which brings audiences back to Panem for the untold story of the 50th Hunger Games and young Haymitch Abernathy.

About the Film

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.

U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie

Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins

Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins

Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / about:blank production.

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