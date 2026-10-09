THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Fan Edit Trailer
Fan editor Areq creates exclusive trailer featuring never-before-seen footage from the prequel film.
Lionsgate has released a new fan-created trailer for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING in collaboration with fan editor Areq, marking the first time the studio has entrusted a fan editor to debut a never-before-seen clip from the film as part of a major motion picture campaign.
The new trailer embraces the distinct visual language, style and technique fan editors have developed across social media, giving Areq the opportunity to debut exclusive material through his own creative lens.
SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is set for release in theaters on November 20, 2026.
Film Details
Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.
U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie
Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins
Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins
Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.
Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang
From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.
Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.
Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.
Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / about:blank production.
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