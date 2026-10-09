 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Fan Edit Trailer

Fan editor Areq creates exclusive trailer featuring never-before-seen footage from the prequel film.

By:
THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Fan Edit Trailer

Lionsgate has released a new fan-created trailer for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING in collaboration with fan editor Areq, marking the first time the studio has entrusted a fan editor to debut a never-before-seen clip from the film as part of a major motion picture campaign.

The new trailer embraces the distinct visual language, style and technique fan editors have developed across social media, giving Areq the opportunity to debut exclusive material through his own creative lens.

SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is set for release in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Film Details

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.

U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie

Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins

Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins

Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / about:blank production.

Recent Articles
Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Stars Attend Paris Fashion Exhibition
Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Stars Attend Paris Fashion Exhibition
10/7/2026
Noah Kahan Releases 'Draw You Out' From THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING
Noah Kahan Releases 'Draw You Out' From THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING
10/2/2026
Noah Kahan's 'Draw You Out' Leads Sunrise on the Reaping Soundtrack
Noah Kahan's 'Draw You Out' Leads Sunrise on the Reaping Soundtrack
9/24/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts