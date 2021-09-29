Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE HOUSE OF GUCCI Final Promotional Poster Revealed

pixeltracker

The film will be released in theaters November 24, 2021.

Sep. 29, 2021  

The final promotional poster for The House of Gucci has ben revealed.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control. It is out in theaters November 24.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the cast features Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Take a look at the new poster below:

THE HOUSE OF GUCCI Final Promotional Poster Revealed


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

From This Author Michael Major