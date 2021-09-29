THE HOUSE OF GUCCI Final Promotional Poster Revealed

The final promotional poster for The House of Gucci has ben revealed.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control. It is out in theaters November 24.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the cast features Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Take a look at the new poster below: