THE GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE Sets Food Network Return

The Great Food Truck Race is returning for another road trip. This season, host Tyler Florence pushes nine teams to the culinary limit as they road trip up the Atlantic coast in pursuit of food truck glory and a $50,000 grand prize.

The eight-city route starts in Savannah, Georgia, with a challenge from the Savannah Bananas, followed by a first elimination with a shocking surprise. The Great Food Truck Race: Truckin’ Awesome premieres Sunday, August 3 at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streams next day on HBO Max.

The competing teams are: Burger Walla – Newark, New Jersey (Kai Campbell, Luis De La Cruz, Leigh Soriano); Cooking with Que – Detroit, Michigan (Quiana Rice, Ari Minott, Reagan Sidney); Eat My Biscuits – Atlanta, Georgia (Vanetta Roy, Kedric Barrett, Chaya Conwell); Fat Kid Food Co. – Ashland, Oregon (Chaz McKenna, Tristan Keroles, Tristan “Milkshake” Compton); G’s Cheesesteaks – Staten Island, New York (Jack Pisano, Derek Booras, Antonio Locke); Good Fortune Company – Memphis, Tennessee (Arturo Leighton, Sarah Cai, Christopher Fuse); Nishaan – Brooklyn, New York (Zeeshan Bakhrani, Naoufal Bahloul, Vidya Velayutham) Rising Tiger – Longmont, Colorado (Devin Keopraphay, Ashley Morris, Orian Muniz) and Stop Drop N Roll – Springfield, New Jersey (Mai-Linh Nguyen, Colleen Cooke, Sarah Marable).

In the two-hour season premiere, Tyler welcomes the teams to Savannah, Georgia, where they must hit a culinary home run in a banana-themed challenge given by the viral baseball team the Savannah Bananas. The action leads to a high-stakes sales day where three teams fight to stay in the race.

Upcoming episodes include no-mercy judging from guest chefs Kardea Brown and Rodney Scott in Charleston, South Carolina; a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dash around Darlington Raceway and cook for NASCAR’S Mamba Smith and Todd Gilliland and a secret surveillance challenge in Newport News, Virginia.

In the epic season finale on September 14 at 9pm ET/PT, the top two teams compete in a sales frenzy to feed the sailors of a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in port at Naval Station Norfolk and only one will win the $50,000 grand prize and the title of Great Food Truck Race champion.