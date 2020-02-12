THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE Now Available on Digital & DVD

Following up to the successful home entertainment release of THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE on January 28th, P12 FILMS has just announced a brand new 3-Film Collection including the original full-length feature film The Great Alaskan Race, along with two new educational, documentary featurettes including the Iditarod film, "Why do they Run?" and the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon story "Lure of the North," plus additional Interactive Educational Video and new bonus content.



The Great Alaskan Race 3-Film Educational Bundle includes:



The Great Alaskan Race:

After overcoming personal tragedy, widowed father and champion musher Leonhard 'Sepp' Seppala steps in the midst of a diphtheria outbreak in his small dock town of Nome, Alaska to safely deliver the anti-toxin to the hospital. With his own child's life on the line, Sepp battles the impossible, accompanied by his trusty pack of sled dogs. When a severe winter storm has made it impossible journey for planes, trains, or any form of transportation, Sepp and his dogs are able to get the anti-toxin to the children in need, just in the nick of time.



Why Do They Run?:

Produced by the Emmy award winning Insider Production Team, this short documentary takes a fascinating look at the sled dog to answer the burning question: "Why do they run?" In just 33 minutes viewers will get insight and testimony from leading veterinarians and scientists that answer this very question. A true "must see" for any dog lover!



Lure of The North:

This short documentary film profiles Blake and Jennifer Freking, a musher family from Finland, Minnesota who care for 60+ purebred Siberian Huskies. With over 20 years of working with the breed, they have each competed in numerous long-distance sled dog races including the Iditarod, Yukon Quest, and The John Beargrease Marathon. The film explores the challenges of living and raising a family off-grid in the snowiest region of Minnesota and captures the Frekings' devotion to the sport, spirit of adventure, and commitment to the well-being of their huskies. Produced and directed by Johnathan Chapman (JCP).



Additionally, new special features in the new 3-Film Collection release Digital and DVD releases include: "The Making of The Great Alaskan Race," "Behind-the-Scenes with the Iditarod," "Beargrease Race Kick off Video," and "Mushers Review The Great Alaskan Race."



Altogether this new, expanded release helps families and audiences learn more about the true story behind the original film, while giving viewers a unique and educational look into the world of mushing.





