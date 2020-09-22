THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Returns Oct. 9

Guests include Dolly Parton, Rupert Everett, Riz Ahmed, and more.

BBC AMERICA's BAFTA-award winning talk show is back in action for an all-new season packed with gut-busting laughs. The full-length premiere episode will be filmed in-studio with a limited live audience and will feature music legend Dolly Parton and Emmy-award winning Riz Ahmed remotely, and acting great Rupert Everett, comedian and writer Sara Pascoe and singer-songwriter Roisín Murphy live in-studio.

The 24-episode season will have a mix of in-studio and remote guests, as well as Graham's return of the beloved Red Chair audience stories. Starting October 9th, THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW episodes will air Friday nights on BBC America at 11/10c and the premiere will be available to stream for free on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America App.

Ahead of the new season, THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW will air a special highlighting the best laugh-out-loud moments and biggest stars from last season's unprecedented "From Home" episodes on Friday, October 2nd at 11/10c, featuring legendary guests including Sandra Oh, Mark Ruffalo, Lady Gaga, Jeff Goldblum and many more!



BBC AMERICA's Executive Director Courtney Thomasma adds, "We are so excited to welcome Graham and his guests back into the studio and our homes for more Friday night fun. No better way to kick off the weekend than with laughs - and maybe some late-night drinks - with our friends across the pond."

Watch a season trailer here:

