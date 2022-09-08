Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GOOD DOCTOR Celebrates 100th Episode Milestone

Sep. 08, 2022  

ABC, Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature came together with the cast, crew and creative team of "The Good Doctor" to celebrate 100 episodes of the hit medical drama with a cake-cutting ceremony on the set in Vancouver on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

"The Good Doctor" returns Monday, Oct. 3, on ABC, and an airdate for the 100th episode will be announced soon.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

David Shore and Liz Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Gunn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mike Listo, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Freddie Highmore, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner and Shawn Williamson are also executive producers. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Regional Awards

