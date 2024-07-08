THE GARFIELD MOVIE Available on Digital Tomorrow

The voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, and Hannah Waddingham.

By: Jul. 08, 2024
THE GARFIELD MOVIE Available on Digital Tomorrow
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sony Pictures is set to release The Garfield Movie on digital Tuesday July 9. Based on the beloved comic strip, the movie is directed by Mark Dindal and features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg.

LATEST NEWS

ABIGAIL to Stream on Peacock Beginning July 19
Photos: See Joe Locke in First-Look Images From HEARTSTOPPER Season 3
THE BIKERIDERS, Starring Jodie Comer, Available to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow
Video: See Patti LuPone and Joe Locke in Teaser Trailer for AGATHA ALL ALONG

Garfield (voiced by Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a WILD outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Take a look at the bonus features below!

DIGITAL EXTRAS*

  • Gag Reel

  • Easter Eggs:  Garnishes à la Garfield
  • Deleted Scene - “I’m Back” Animatic, featuring Hannah Waddingham

Also includes:

  • Indoor Cat, Outdoor Adventure
  • Cast of Critters
  • How to Draw’s
  • Concept Arts
  • Animation Progression Reel

*available at select digital retailers with digital purchase of the film



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos