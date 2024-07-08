THE GARFIELD MOVIE Available on Digital Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sony Pictures is set to release The Garfield Movie on digital Tuesday July 9. Based on the beloved comic strip, the movie is directed by Mark Dindal and features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg.

Garfield (voiced by Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a WILD outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Take a look at the bonus features below!

DIGITAL EXTRAS*

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs: Garnishes à la Garfield

Deleted Scene - “I’m Back” Animatic, featuring Hannah Waddingham

Also includes:

Indoor Cat, Outdoor Adventure

Cast of Critters

How to Draw’s

Concept Arts

Animation Progression Reel

*available at select digital retailers with digital purchase of the film

