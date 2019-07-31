THE FOOD THAT BUILT AMERICA to Premiere on August 11 on History Channel

HISTORY's new three-part nonfiction miniseries "The Food That Built America," premiering August 11 at 9PM ET/PT, tells the incredible stories of innovation and rivalries behind food industry tycoons Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, Henry Heinz, C.W. Post, the McDonald brothers and more. Many people know the products, but few know the stories of everlasting grit and determination that made these names the household brands that America knows and loves. "The Food That Built America" will air on HISTORY on consecutive nights with parts two and three debuting on August 12 and 13, respectively, both at 9PM ET/PT.

"Our viewers enjoy gaining insight about extraordinary people who have made an impact and this miniseries showcases larger-than-life visionaries who built empires that have defined far more than American eating habits," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of HISTORY. "Their powerful stories epitomize some of the core principles America was created upon - innovation, discovery and profound entrepreneurship."

From producer Lucky 8, each two-hour episode of "The Food That Built America" tells the riveting stories of the birth of iconic American companies through the point of view of the problem-solving, system-building, money-making entrepreneurs who founded them. It is a story of American innovation and perseverance. Delving deep into the lives of those who would eventually revolutionize food and change the culinary landscape of America forever, the series highlights their product inspiration alongside their numerous trials, triumphs and tribulations. Viewers will also receive contributing insights and expert commentary from celebrity chefs, food writers, and successful entrepreneurs including Adam Richman, Buddy Valastro, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons and many more.

"The Food That Built America" is produced for HISTORY by Lucky 8. Kim Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub and Yoshi Stone serve as executive producers for Lucky 8. Jim Pasquarella and Mary E. Donahue serve as executive producers for HISTORY.





Related Articles View More TV Stories