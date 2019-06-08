The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir marks Amruta Sant's Hollywood debut

Maharashtrian mulgi Amruta Sant is gearing up for her first international movie The extraordinary journey of a Fakir's Indian release. The film has already had a release internationally and will be releasing on the 21st of June in India. Directed by Ken Scott, Amruta portrays the role of the protagonist's mother. "It all happened luck by chance." said the chirpy actress.

She happened to audition for the role casually and within a week she was finalised for the role of Aja's (younger Dhanush's Character) mother. "I earlier was a little skeptical about playing a mother on screen and if I would be able to do justice. But I do like being associated with children and if I were married early, I would have been a mother by now, so this was a breeze."

She went through a series of rehearsals for this role, "I play the role of a single mother who lives near the dhobi ghat in Mumbai and earns her livelihood there. So Ken made sure that we were introduced to the place and were comfortable with our surroundings. Also, Ken is a big believer of rehearsals so we went through a series of workshops and rehearsals, so when we were ready to shoot it was all well thought off and planned."

Even the post-production was a breeze in spite different time zones, "Ken made sure we coordinated our dubbing schedules to day time in India and he would be with us live from Canada."

With a strong theatre background, Amruta who is a regular in plays with Sunil Shanbag, Makrand Deshpande and Divya Jagdale has won awards (Best Actress) for her Marathi film "Panhala" directed by Nagesh Bhosle. Amruta's next release is mainstream Bollywood movie Batla House directed by Nikhil Advani.







