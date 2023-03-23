Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE ELVIS CONSPIRACY Wins 9th Best Screenplay Award

Mar. 23, 2023  

Chicago-based entertainment personality Rikki Lee Travolta has earned top honors for Best Feature Script in the Gangtok International Film Festival for his original thriller screenplay The Elvis Conspiracy.

Travolta is an award-winning creative talent with a background on both sides of the camera. In film, he has worked with such artists as Ron Howard, Chase Masterson, Peter Mayhew, and Scout Taylor-Compton. He also produces the television series The Polish Cooking Show.

The GIFF award is the nineth Best Screenplay accolade for The Elvis Conspiracy in the last five months.

The Elvis Conspiracy is an alternative history thriller that reimagines the legacy of Elvis Presley and Col. Tom Parker by incorporating popular and obscure conspiracy theories as if they were true.

"My goal is always to create projects that entertain people and do things in a way that is unique and adds to the creative canvas of society," states Travolta. "I am absolutely honored at the attention The Elvis Conspiracy is receiving."

Alternative history is a quickly growing genre that takes real historical figures and events and gives them a completely fictional revision. Recent successes in the genre include Oscar-winner Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Critic's Choice and Producers Guild of America winner Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

"Elvis is a very hot topic in Hollywood right now," explains Travolta. "Anytime you can take a hot topic and give it a totally unique twist, it can really resonate. It creates a story people want to see and experience. That's what The Elvis Conspiracy does."

In addition to his film and television work, Travolta is a three-time best actor nominee in the BroadwayWorld Regional Theatre Awards. He is best known for his starring roles around the country in Tony n' Tina's Wedding and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Travolta also handles public relations for celebrity clients including Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses fame. Earlier in his career he worked on campaigns for Janet Jackson, Sting, Extreme, Crowbar, and Bryan Adams.

As a fiction writer, Travolta's novel My Fractured Life was an Amazon Top 10 Recommendation.

For additional information on Rikki Lee Travolta and The Elvis Conspiracy visit www.LifeandTimes.biz



