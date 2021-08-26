THE CONNERS to Return With Live Premiere Episode

The cast of THE CONNERS will perform live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts of the season four premiere episode. The members of America's favorite family are no strangers to live television and now they are launching the "You Can Be A Conner" sweepstakes, offering viewers the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime experience by entering for the chance to win a virtual appearance during the live season premiere episode. As part of the storyline, a Conner family member will call each lucky sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that THE CONNERS navigate on a daily basis.

The sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents, 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to enter; visit www.BeAConner.com for official rules and full details.

The Conners follows the iconic family, Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J., demonstrating that laughter, conversation and love can overcome anything. THE FAMILY grapples with issues including parenting, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns, with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Season four of The Connors premieres on September 22 at 9 p.m. ET.