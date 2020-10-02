THE CIRCUS Unpacks a Chaotic Week

An episode full of October surprises.

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season this Sunday with an episode full of October surprises.

Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, track the events of a seminal week that begins with the most disorderly and divisive presidential debate in American history and ends with the seismic news that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

Episode interviews include: Former top Hillary Clinton campaign strategists John Podesta, Philippe Reines and Jim Margolis, who reflect on how their candidate prepared to debate Trump in 2016.

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist and Trump's 2016 campaign CEO, who watches the debate in real-time with THE CIRCUS and evaluates President Trump's performance.

