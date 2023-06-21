THE CHI Sets Season Six Premiere on Showtime

The sixth season of the hit SHOWTIME drama series THE CHI will premiere Friday, August 4 streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and on demand, before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

On the heels of a series high in streaming audience for season five, last year, the network extended a one-time expansion to 16 episodes, which will be split into two eight-episode installments with the second half of the season premiering at a later date.

“THE CHI is SHOWTIME at its best – complex characters and sophisticated storytelling that leave our viewers wanting more, which is why we’ve expanded this season to its biggest yet,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

“Lena is a gifted creator and we’re fortunate to collaborate with her on this iconic series – one of our biggest – as we continue to lean into diverse cultures, one of our key programming lanes, that you’ll see us build out as we gear up to launch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.”

Created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad banner (Twenties, Master of None) and executive produced by Academy Award® and Emmy winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by 20th Television.

This season, life in THE CHI reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move.

Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle.

Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence.

Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be REVEALED over the course of this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes.

Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis are among the guest stars for the new season.

Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Executive Producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are co-showrunners for season six. Producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield are set to direct multiple episodes in season six.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME