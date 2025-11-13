THE CELEBRITY TRAITORS UK Sets Peacock Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Celebrity Traitors UK S1 will premiere on Peacock next Thursday, Nov. 20, with all nine episodes of the hit series available to stream. The spin-off of the popular reality series was filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands and hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The multi-award-winning hit psychological game format The Traitors will present a nine-part celebrity version, originally on BBC One and iPlayer. The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

An average of 11.1 million people tuned in to watch the final episode of this year’s Celebrity version last week in the UK, marking the biggest live audience of the year for a single UK TV show.

The Celebrity Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay, Lewis Thurlow and Katy Fox executive produce, alongside production executives Lynette Woods-Reynolds and Gemma Scholes.

Season 4 of the US version, hosted by Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, will debut January 8, 2026 on Peacock. In the US, the series has earned five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host (Alan Cumming).

Celebrity Contestants

Alan Carr (Comedian)

Cat Burns (Singer/Songwriter)

Celia Imrie (Actor)

Charlotte Church (Singer/Activist)

Clare Balding (Broadcaster and Author)

David Olusoga (Historian and Filmmaker)

Joe Marler (Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster)

Joe Wilkinson (Comedian)

Jonathan Ross (Presenter)

Kate Garraway (Broadcaster)

Lucy Beaumont (Comedian)

Mark Bonnar (Actor)

Nick Mohammed (Actor and Comedian)

Niko Omilana (Content Creator)

Paloma Faith (Singer/Songwriter and Actor)

Ruth Codd (Actor)

Stephen Fry (Actor, Writer, Presenter)

Tameka Empson (Actor and Comedian)

Tom Daley (Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur)

Photo Credit: BBC