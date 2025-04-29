THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW Marathon Coming to Shout! TV for Mother's Day Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shout! TV will present The Carol Burnett Show Mother of All Marathons, a special presentation of the beloved series streaming exclusively on Shout! TV and The Carol Burnett Show Channel on May 10th and 11th in celebration of Mother’s Day. Carol Burnett herself will host the marathon through brand-new introductions, as she reflects on memorable moments from the show and shares why it remains a cherished favorite for families. Carol will also answer fan-submitted questions in the spirit of the show's original audience Q&A segments.

The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV and The Carol Burnett Show FAST Channel; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video FAST, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, The CW, Fubo, Xumo Play, Vizio, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

Shout! TV is the home of all 11 seasons of The Carol Burnett Show. Viewers can watch the entire series on demand and streaming 24/7 on The Carol Burnett Show FAST channel and Shout! TV.

