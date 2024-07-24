THE BOY AND THE HERON Will Stream on Max in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Studio Ghibli’s Oscar®-winning and Golden Globe®-winning film THE BOY AND THE HERON will make its U.S. streaming debut exclusively on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 on Max.

This hand-drawn, original story is Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years that is both written and directed by the Academy Award®️-winning director. THE BOY AND THE HERON joins the rest of the Studio Ghibli library on Max as part of an exclusive multiyear U.S. deal announced earlier this year.



After losing his mother in a hospital fire, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the SECRETS OF this world, and the truth about himself. Featuring the voices of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.



THE BOY AND THE HERON is directed and written by Hayao Miyazaki; produced by Toshio Suzuki; music by Joe Hisaishi.

Watch the trailer here:

