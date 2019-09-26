THE BATTLE FOR OUR PLANET to be Released Oct. 1

Breaking Glass Pictures is thrilled to announce the US release of director and producer Peter Jay Brown's (Entertainment Tonight, Real People, Confessions of an Eco-Terrorist) latest no-holds-barred environmental feature documentary, Eco-Terrorist: The Battle for Our Planet on October 1, 2019.



"Breaking Glass Pictures is excited to be distributing Eco-terrorist: The Battle for Our Planet to help spread the word about the dire situation in which we find our planet. There is no reason, in 2019, to hunt such beautiful and intelligent mammals and to impose any further damage on the earth's eco-system that is already hanging in the balance. It's time for everyone to do their part." Said Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures.

Eco-Terrorist: The Battle for Our Planet follows the most wanted environmentalist today, Captain Paul Watson. In this unique and groundbreaking film, Brown takes a deeper look into what really goes on behind the scenes in the deep waters of our world. After 40 years on the frontlines, Brown exposes more pranks, the glory of successful missions, and fierce encounters with some of the MOST INFAMOUS and illegal marine hunters, while stopping at nothing to protect wildlife on a global scale. The film takes the audience right to the frontlines of the modern dayenvironmental movement via those who started it.

According to Brown, "My films and television shows on the environment were all about how we started a revolution on a shoestring of tactics and often deceit. Eco-Terrorist: The Battle for Our Planet shows how the struggle has been eclipsed by eco-corporations and money that have overshadowed the efforts of the true activists. Saving the planet involves each and every one of us. This why I have returned to grass rootsactivism, and am beyond thrilled that audiences will now have a chance to join the good fight and get a first-hand glimpse into the belly of the beast of the eco-movement."

Filmmaker and longest-serving Sea Shepherd Conservation Society (SSCS) crewmember, first mate to Captain Paul Watson and a captain in his own right, Peter Jay Brown reuniteshis ruthless cast in this Post Whale-Wars feature documentary that captures all sides of the SSCS from its inception to this very day. Included is even more never-before-seen footage of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society campaigns featuring renegade environmentalists and their guerilla tactics.

Sneaking about, trouble-making, and at times humorous tricks play a role in trying to put an end to the brutal slaughter of these helpless ANIMALS.

Eco-Terrorist: The Battle for Our Planet will be available for audiences across the US starting October 1, 2019 on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNOW, DirectTV and Dish Network/Dish Signal, and through local cable & satellite providers. The film will also be available on DVD at fine distributors everywhere.

Film credits include:Director/producer Peter Jay Brown, producer Elora West, writer Timothy Wade Huntley and executive producers Lon Haber and Lawrence Mortoff with music composed by Drew Schnurr.





Related Articles View More TV Stories