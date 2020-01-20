THE BACHELOR'S Chris Harrison & Ben Higgins Let Viewers Choose the Fate of Love in COIN MASTER Campaign

The Bachelor stars Chris Harrison and Ben Higgins show what happens when the fun of Coin Master plays out in a battle of love in a new campaign for the massively popular mobile game. Part of a series of spots featuring other fan-favorite celebrities, the commercial brings viewers in to decide what will happen as Ben takes his chances on an attack that could result in love or war.

In the ad spot, Ben, one of the most beloved bachelors of all time, needs to decide whether or not to make a Coin Master attack on THE VILLAGE of a young woman who is sitting across of him. In true host form, Chris springs into action to offer his expertise on the situation before handing the outcome over to viewers. Left in suspense, fans of THE BACHELOR can weigh in on Chris' Instagram poll to decide what happens next for Ben.

"I've seen many approaches to love over the past eighteen years, but attacking someone's village to get their attention in Coin Master is certainly a new one," said Chris Harrison. "This game is so fun and easy to play, that anyone can pick it up and enjoy while they're looking for THE BACHELOR or bachelorette in their life."

Coin Master, a casual mobile game, lets players score coins to build up over 200 themed villages like LA Dreams and the Baker Shop. Players can get their hands on additional coins by attacking the villages of other players and raiding the Coin Master's stash. Playing with friends and family makes the game even more exciting, as players can win, build and compete while attacking and raiding each other's villages.

Coin Master has won over fans worldwide, and has over 100 million downloads and counting. The Coin Master mobile game can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play, and you can follow all the Coin Master fun on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

See the full ad campaign here:





