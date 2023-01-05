Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BACHELOR Season 27 Contestants Announced

THE BACHELOR Season 27 Contestants Announced

“The Bachelor” premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Thirty incredible women are looking for love and are ready to find it with Zach Shallcross when the 27th season of "The Bachelor" premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 30 women set to vie for Zach's heart are the following:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey*, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Rebecca, "Becca," 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.

Brianna*, 24, an entrepreneur and America's First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.

Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella "Gabi," 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.

Jessica "Jess," 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Chandralekha "Lekha," 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

*Indicates they previously met Zach on "That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose"

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

"The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Parton, Lauper, Estefan & More to Release Single For 80 FOR BRADY Photo
Parton, Lauper, Estefan & More to Release Single For 80 FOR BRADY
An all-star cast of iconic singers including Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry announce the upcoming release of the new single “Gonna Be You” from the Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY. The film stars Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field. Pre-save the single now!
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers
During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 – since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, “Live” hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week’s season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).
VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer
Return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” with writer/director Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”). Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021
January 4, 2023

During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 – since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, “Live” hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week’s season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).
VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie TrailerVIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer
January 4, 2023

Return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” with writer/director Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Jefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This MonthJefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This Month
January 4, 2023

The Urban Acoustic Coalition bandleader has produced an album of guitar and vocals that is centered on stories. The themes of the good love, the bad love and these days of strange that were on display on Double Deadbolt Logic (2020) and Soon! (2021) by Jefferson Berry & the UAC are given clarity on Dreams of Modern Living.
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth AlbumGothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album
January 4, 2023

The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo RemixHippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix
January 4, 2023

Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement. Listen to the new remix now!
share