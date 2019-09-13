THE ADDAMS FAMILY Debuts Original Song 'My Family' By Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dogg, Rock Mafia

MGM's animated comedy THE ADDAMS FAMILY has debuted the original song, "My Family" performed by Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dogg and Rock Mafia.

Listen to the song below!

The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Addams Family stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop as "IT" with Bette Midler and Allison Janney. Also starring Martin Short, Chatherine O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, Aimee Garcia.





