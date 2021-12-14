THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Get ready for more finger snaps! The eccentric and unconventional Addams family is back in the all-new full-length animated comedy, THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2, available to own for the first time on Blu-ray™ and DVD January 18, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Hailed by critics as "creepier and kookier than the first" (Owen Gleiberman, Variety), MGM's hilarious sequel brings the beloved macabre squad closer than ever before as they squeeze into THE FAMILY RV and embark on a cross-country road trip. Packed with family-friendly laughs and spooky hijinks, THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital is filled with brand-new exclusive bonus features for all ages to enjoy including a road trip checklist and featurettes with cast and crew, taking audiences behind the scenes of the wonderfully weird world of the Addams family and the film's messages of family, love and acceptance. THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2-MOVIE COLLECTION is also available to own on DVD on January 18, 2022.

From directors Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party, "Thomas & Friends") and Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Madagascar 3), THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 boasts a star-studded and critically acclaimed voice cast including Golden Globe®-winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, X-Men: Apocalypse), Oscar®-winner Charlize Theron (Long Shot, Kubo and the Two Strings), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass, The 5th Wave), Emmy®-nominee Nick Kroll (The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sing), Javon 'Wanna' Walton ("Euphoria," "Utopia"), Wallace Shawn (the Toy Story franchise, The Princess Bride), music icon Snoop Dogg, Oscar®-nominee Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club), Emmy®-winner Bill Hader (Inside Out, Trainwreck)​ and more!

Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac) are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Javon 'Wanna' Walton), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) and the crew into their haunted camper and HIT THE ROAD for one last miserable family vacation. What could possibly go wrong?

With the purchase of THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 on disc, fans are eligible to earn points towards special rewards via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, signed collectables, box sets, win exclusive prizes and more!