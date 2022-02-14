THE 355 Sets Digital, Blu-ray & Peacock Release

The 355 has set its digital and Blu-Ray release dates. Audiences can own the thriller digitally and on Blu-Ray on February 22. Additionally, the new film will stream on Peacock the same day.

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild-card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with rival German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal mission to retrieve it.

The unlikely team must also stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move as the action rockets across the globe.

Bonus Features

DELETED SCENES

CHASING THROUGH PARIS - Cast and filmmakers discuss the first day of shooting on THE 355 and how the choreographed chase sequence through the Parisian arcade set the tone for the entire production.

ACTION THAT HURTS - A behind-the-scenes look at the stunts featured in the film's centerpiece action sequence.

RECONSTRUCTING MARRAKESH - From footage of construction to a set tour with Production Designer Simon Elliott, we'll come to understand why the cast was so blown away by the accuracy of the Moroccan set.

CHAOS AT THE CITY OF DREAMS - Cast and filmmakers deconstruct the film's final set piece, from exploding ceilings to major shoot-outs, to the ultimate show-down fight between Jessica Chastian's and Sebastian Stan's characters.

VFX BREAKDOWNS