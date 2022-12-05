THAT'S MY JAM Holiday Episode With SNL Alums Airs Tonight on NBC
The “That’s My Jam” holiday special premieres Monday, Dec 5th at 10 P.M ET/PT on NBC.
Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC's hit music and variety series. "Saturday Night Live" fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.
Celebrate the season with joyful performances and holiday versions of new and beloved games inspired by "The Tonight Show" ahead of the 2023 premiere of "That's My Jam" Season 2.
New "That's My Jam" Season 2 games will debut in the holiday special, including festive versions of Turn the Beat Around - the show's musical charades set on two, huge spinning vinyls where guests have to dance out clues for a song name - and More Than a Feeling, the "Jam" take on the popular "Tonight Show" game Can You Feel It.
Plus, with more seasonal surprises in store, the former SNL-er's take on Undercover Covers, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and the Doombox in the holiday-themed episode.
Watch Ana Gasteyer cover 'Blank Space' by Taylor Swift here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 5, 2022
On the heels of her anthemic single “SHUT UP” which dropped late last month, Gen Z pop songstress Hayes Warner shares the accompanying, high-energy video now. Directed by ROOK (French Montana, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch), the carefree video follows Hayes and her friends as they take on the town in a not-so-typical night out
The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'
December 5, 2022
Rising London-via-Cornwall four-piece THE VELVET HANDS have dropped their last track of the year, “Over It Now”. Blending hedonistic hooks reminiscent of The Strokes with a slacker kind of storytelling plucked straight from Pavement’s playbook, the band’s latest outing is an anti-capitalist anthem spun with an easy-going, lackadaisical charm.
VIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser Trailer
December 5, 2022
The cast includes Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Watch the new video trailer now!
Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'
December 5, 2022
The explosive track boasts a short drum-fill intro, leaving no time to prepare for the barrage of immediate mosh-inducing fight riffs. The dual bouncing guitars peppered with wailing solos coupled with the seething vocals of Mikey Hayes and Paddy Mull create an atmosphere of intensity in its purest form. Watch the new music video now!
Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'
December 5, 2022
First up was 'Silent Night (Hush),' featuring Crystal Nicole & Q Parker (112), followed by 'Silent Night (Afrobeats),' performed by AfroGospel rising star, Limoblaze, Rehmahz, and Emandiong, with additional vocals by Jordan Dollar. 'Silent Night (Afrobeats)' was produced by Happi, Dunnie, Tumeh 'DJ Tag' Gailor, and Lasanna 'ACE' Harris.