THAT'S MY JAM Holiday Episode With SNL Alums Airs Tonight on NBC

Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC's hit music and variety series. "Saturday Night Live" fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.

The "That's My Jam" holiday special premieres Monday, Dec 5th at 10 P.M ET/PT on NBC.

Celebrate the season with joyful performances and holiday versions of new and beloved games inspired by "The Tonight Show" ahead of the 2023 premiere of "That's My Jam" Season 2.

New "That's My Jam" Season 2 games will debut in the holiday special, including festive versions of Turn the Beat Around - the show's musical charades set on two, huge spinning vinyls where guests have to dance out clues for a song name - and More Than a Feeling, the "Jam" take on the popular "Tonight Show" game Can You Feel It.

Plus, with more seasonal surprises in store, the former SNL-er's take on Undercover Covers, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and the Doombox in the holiday-themed episode.

Watch Ana Gasteyer cover 'Blank Space' by Taylor Swift here: