Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TBS Orders AEW: ALL ACCESS Unscripted Series

TBS Orders AEW: ALL ACCESS Unscripted Series

The series is slated to premiere this March.

Feb. 23, 2023  

TBS has greenlit its first new unscripted series of 2023, further expanding its All Elite Wrestling franchise with "AEW: All Access" - a follow-doc from the perspectives of the league's biggest stars. The new series, which was just announced during another red-hot episode of TBS' "AEW: Dynamite," is slated to premiere this March.

Billed as the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for fans, the series will feature Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

Each episode will showcase AEW's stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top, and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans' attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW's major wrestling events and matches. "AEW: All Access" will complement TBS and TNT's portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" respectively.

"AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night," said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID, & HLN. Linear and Streaming. "With 'All Access,' we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before."

"We're always LOOKING FOR new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent. With the new 'AEW: All Access' series, they'll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before," said Tony Khan. "To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren't typically on."

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, "AEW: All Access" is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Wendell Pierce Receives Prominent NAACP Image Award Nomination Photo
Wendell Pierce Receives Prominent NAACP Image Award Nomination
Actor Wendell Pierce has received the distinguished NAACP Image Award Nomination for his starring role in the No Equal Entertainment production of “Don’t Hang Up.” Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the “54th NAACP Image Awards” will continue a tradition of excellence.
Reba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor Photo
Reba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor
Reba joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17.
Showtime to Premiere WACO: THE AFTERMATH Starring Michael Shannon Photo
Showtime to Premiere WACO: THE AFTERMATH Starring Michael Shannon
Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh.

From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK SeriesNetflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK Series
February 22, 2023

This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.
Reba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition ChangesReba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition Changes
February 22, 2023

Reba joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17.
Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative EraChristine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era
February 22, 2023

The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he’ll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA’s Fonda on 4.19.
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'
February 22, 2023

Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.) Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Daydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LPDaydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LP
February 22, 2023

Chicago-based psych-pop multi-instrumentalist Elijah Montez, the frontman and sole songwriter of Daydream Review shares a new hypnotic single 'No Eternity' out everywhere now, that aims to imagine a future beyond a discouraging past and present. Daydream Review will be taking the new music around his home city of Chicago, IL this spring.
share