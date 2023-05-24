TAMRON HALL Builds Year to Year for the 4th Consecutive Week in Women 25-54

During the week of May 8, 2023, “Tamron Hall” improved on the year-ago week in Women 25-54 (+15% - 165,000 vs. 143,000). In fact, “Tamron Hall” improved year to year for the 4th consecutive week and in 21 of the last 22 weeks overall.

On average for the 2022-2023 season, “Tamron Hall” is improving over the same weeks last season in Total Viewers (+10% - 1.069 million vs. 968,000) and Women 25-54 (+9% - 178,000 vs. 163,000).

“Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 strongest syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating – No. 5 tie) and Total Viewers (1.069 million – No. 5).

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.