TAMRON HALL Builds Year to Year for the 4th Consecutive Week in Women 25-54

“Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 strongest syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating – No. 5 tie) and Total Viewers (1.069 million – No. 5).

During the week of May 8, 2023, “Tamron Hall” improved on the year-ago week in Women 25-54 (+15% - 165,000 vs. 143,000). In fact, “Tamron Hall” improved year to year for the 4th consecutive week and in 21 of the last 22 weeks overall.  

On average for the 2022-2023 season, “Tamron Hall” is improving over the same weeks last season in Total Viewers (+10% - 1.069 million vs. 968,000) and Women 25-54 (+9% - 178,000 vs. 163,000).

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.



