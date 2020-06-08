TAMRON HALL Announces Special Episode 'Hear Us Now'

"Hear Us Now," a special Tamron Hall show, will showcase the voices of young Americans who are marching, protesting, and demanding change in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. Viewers will see exclusive video diaries from the frontlines of the protests. These young people are the first generation to bear witness to countless killings of unarmed black men and women that have resulted in a lack of justice time and again. "Here Us Now," an important hour for listening, understanding, and coming together as a community, airs on "Tamron Hall" Friday, June 12, 2020.

The one-hour broadcast will include some of the youngest leaders of the biggest marches and protests from across the country who are taking a stand for justice. We will hear their fears and hopes, and what they believe must happen next. Some, who are using their voices for the first time as agents of change, wonder if they will be heard, and what will happen when the protests stop.

"Hear Us Now" will also look at how different generations have experienced police brutality and systemic racism through the eyes of one family. CNN Political Analyst Bakari Sellers, his dad Cleveland Sellers, Jr. - who was shot in the arm during a 1968 campus protest and spent seven months in prison, convicted for inciting a riot - and his 15-year-old step-daughter Kai Carter will join the conversation.

Tamron will also explore the difficulties in having honest and meaningful conversations with friends of different races without feeling uncomfortable, and actions white friends can take to show their black friends support. Austin Channing Brown, a black author and speaker who provides leadership on racial justice in America, and Jenny Booth Potter, a white activist and co-host of "The Next Question" podcast on racial relations, join Tamron for an enlightening and candid conversation.

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of June 8, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, June 8: Celebrating Pride Month with award-winning actress, comedian, and longtime LGBTQ+ advocate Rosie O'Donnell; NBA star Reggie Bullock who lost his transgender sister Mia Henderson to a hate crime; Division 1 Men's Basketball Coach Matt Lynch who made the decision to come out as gay during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic; and two young activists who are coordinating the first-ever Virtual Pride. Plus, Broadway's six-time Tony-nominated actor Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge! who survived coronavirus and Tony-nominee actor Rob McClure from the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire. And, Tamron's is joined by the show's first-ever virtual audience.

Tuesday, June 9: Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore from ABC's "The Genetic Detective" discusses her unique research skills to solve crimes. Plus, Superbowl champion Victor Cruz on competing in the second season of NBC's "The Titan Games." And, social media superstars Cat & Nat talk about life in quarantine and fun activities to do with kids now that summer camps have been cancelled. Also, the hottest summer products for backyard fun. Finally, everyone's favorite, Elmo reveals a special announcement to Tamron!

Wednesday, June 10: "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison on the franchise's latest spinoff "The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart." Plus, fan and "The Bachelor" franchise favorite Colton Underwood. And: New York Times Op-Ed columnist Charles M. Blow on the fact that people of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and why social distancing is a privilege. (OAD: 4/13/20)

Thursday, June 11: Rapper/actor DJ Jazzy Jeff on being one of many who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the National Brotherhood of Skiers event. Plus: Pastor Tony Spell on being arrested for holding church service despite Louisiana's statewide "stay at home" order. And: Tamron is joined by the daughter of 71-year-old travelers who were stranded on a cruise ship with COVID-19. (OAD: 4/14/20)

Friday, June 12: "Hear Us Now," a special Tamron Hall show, will showcase the voices of young Americans who are marching, protesting, and demanding change in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing. It's an important hour for listening, understanding and coming together as a community.

