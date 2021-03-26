TAKE ME TO TARZANA Film Launches on Streaming Platforms

Gravitas Ventures just released the feature film comedy, "Take Me to Tarzana," which tells the story of Miles Jones, his co-worker Jane Avant and their party-boy friend, Jameson Doheny, as they fight back against corporate chicanery, tech bro culture, and the underhanded data collection tactics of today's most successful tech companies. "Take Me To Tarzana" is written and directed by Maceo Greenberg. Northwestern University graduate Desiree Staples, who co-stars in the film, also served as an Executive Producer.

In the lead roles are Australian-born Andrew Creer ("Hurt," LETHAL WEAPON on FOX, Netflix's You) as Miles and Samantha Robinson ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Netflix's Soundtrack, "The Love Witch") who plays Jane. Creer is managed by Frank Walsh at Fourward. Robinson is repped by Carlos Gonzalez at Gersh and managed by Stephanie Moy at Elevate Entertainment. Jonathan Bennett ("Mean Girls," Cake Wars) plays Miles' neighbor Jameson. Bennett is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and managed by Tiffany Kuzon at Mosaic.

Rounding out the cast in supporting roles is Maria Conchita Alonso (Lord of the Skies, Saints and Sinners, "The Running Man," "Predator 2"), Oliver Cooper ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Californication, Netflix's Mindhunter, Red Oaks), Chris Coppola (Ray Donovan, Too Old to Die Young, "Beowulf"), Kahyun Kim (American Gods, Austin and Ally, The Mysteries of Laura), and Owen Harn ("Night School," Vice Principals, Devious Maids, Into the Badlands). Aaron Brenner, Maceo Greenberg and Reiko Napier produced, with Ahmed Jumaa Alhosani from Reaya Investments also executive producing.

Staples is currently in preproduction with the romantic comedy My Divorce Party, about lifelong friends helping their BFF through divorce. Staples will star and produce, along with Sam Fox and Heidi Weitzer who wrote the screenplay and will direct.

More about the film campaign at:

Invest in My Divorce Party - The Movie: Comedy feature about lifelong female friends helping their BFF through divorce! | Wefunder