Sylvester Stallone To Host Free ROCKY Livestream

Sylvester Stallone to host free livestream of the Academy-Award winning film on MGM's Studio's Facebook page.

The free screening event invites fans nationwide to chat and watch the film live with Stallone as he joins on camera for a special livestream of MGM's classic hit movie.

This live viewing will benefit communities impacted by COVID-19.

Tune in tonight on the MGM Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mgm/videos/1144328932611289/. THE STREAM goes live at 4pm PST / 7pm EST .

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), when the undefeated fighter's scheduled opponent is injured. While training with feisty former bantamweight contender Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky tentatively begins a relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), the wallflower sister of his meat-packer pal Paulie (Burt Young).

