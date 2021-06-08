Syfy Celebrates Pride Month With Pride of Chucky CHILD'S PLAY Marathon

In celebration of Pride Month, SYFY will be airing a murderer's row of "Child's Play" movies all day on Wednesday, June 9, starting at 8 a.m. ET. The marathon will call attention to the well-loved horror series' LGBTQ+ elements and serve up some summer scares at the same time.

All of this arrives ahead of SYFY and USA's upcoming "Chucky" series, which premieres this fall with" Child's Play" mastermind Don Mancini at the helm. For more on the upcoming original series "Chucky" visit here.

In his announcement of the marathon on Twitter, Mancini posted a SYFY-exclusive video in which he explains how the series has transformed over the years into a LGBTQ+-friendly space.

"Starting with 'Bride of Chucky,' I started to deliberately inject some LGBTQ elements into the franchise," he says. "As a gay guy, it's something that's increasingly important to me."

Longtime series star Jennifer Tilly, who voices fan-favorite character Tiffany, agreed and said, "I think a lot of the 'Chucky' movies have been very gay friendly."

Watch a promo here: