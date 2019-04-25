Sway Calloway, Sofia Reyes, Jaymes Vaughan To HostÂ BBMAs RED CARPET LIVE
Dick Clark productions today announced Sirius XM's Sway Calloway, Sofia Reyes and Jaymes Vaughan as the hosts of "BBMAs Red Carpet Live," the official pre-show for the "2019 Billboard Music Awards," exclusively on Twitter.
The two-hour pre-show will be LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1 from 6-8 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. PT. The pre-show will be available to logged-in and logged-out audiences on Twitter and connected devices via @BBMAs.
Produced by Dick Clark productions, THE STREAM will be available exclusively on Twitter, where fans can watch and participate in the live red carpet experience. Featuring exclusive interviews and a star-studded lineup of nominees, performers and presenters, fans will be able to engage in real-time conversation on the platform as some of the biggest moments of the night unfold.
As part of the live stream, comprehensive advertising packages are available via Twitter.
The "2019 Billboard Music Awards," with returning host Kelly Clarkson, will broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will feature this year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments.
An icon of hip-hop culture and a pivotal part of MTV, Sway Calloway has been a staple within music-news for almost two decades. Already a vanguard radio personality, record producer and hip-hop artist, Sway joined the MTV News team in 2000 and has been front and center for some of music's biggest moments. Sway has been a key correspondent for MTV's Choose or Lose and Power of '12 campaign for the channel. Since his involvement, he has interviewed various political leaders like Bill Clinton, Republican National Committee Chair Ed Gillespie, Hillary Clinton, Ron Paul, John McCain and Mitch Romney. He's also sat down with President Barak Obama six times. Sway's other MTV News endeavors have included the TRL, "All Eyes" series which featured top artists like Kanye West and 50 Cent, "MTV News Now: Jay-Z vs. Nas: Beats, Battles & Beef," "MTV News Presents: After the Storm," RapFix Live, The Hottest MC's list and TRL-AM. Sway serves as an MTV Executive Producer and brings new programming ideas to the station. His work continues throughout the nation and community where he has been a part of various panels and discussions hosting and moderating on important issues like Hate Crimes, Racism and Education. He also plays a major role with the Viacom's Get Schooled program that touches students across the country to encourage them to stay and graduate from school. Sway is the host of SiriusXM Shade 45 daily morning show, SWAY IN THE MORNING from 8am to 12pm EST.
Born in Monterrey, Mexico, Sofia Reyes got signed at 16 by independent record label BAKAB, with whom she started her solo career in Los Angeles. After indie success and award nominations, Warner Latina and Bakab joint ventured on Reyes´ solo global project. Her debut album, Louder! entered the Current Latin Albums chart at No. 1 in 2017. Now certified Platino by the RIAA, it includes the No. 1 hits "Muévelo" feat. Wisin, "Conmigo (Rest of Your Life)"?and "Sólo yo" with Prince Royce. Reyes current single, "R.I.P.," which features Rita Ora and Anitta follows her 2018 global smash "1,2,3" (feat. Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto). The vibrant video for "R.I.P.," has over 64M views. Sofia has also recently featured on songs by Slushii ("Never Let You Go") and Yellow Claw ("Bittersweet"). The 23-year-old is currently recording her next full length release.
Jaymes Vaughan is a top entertainment news host, daytime talk show staple and avid adventure-seeker. Whether you've seen him hosting Access Hollywood, The Talk, alongside Wendy Williams, or even competing on Amazing Race, one thing is clear, Jaymes Vaughan always has something to say. Priding himself in his southern roots as a small town east coast boy raised in an interracial family, both his perspective and story are unique. A proud member of the LGBTQ community he is committed to giving back to those in need working with Give Kids The World and The Boys and Girls Clubs. Vaughan presently hosts the nationally Syndicated daily entertainment news show CELEBRITY PAGE on REELZ Channel and 200 broadcast stations nationwide. In late 2019 his new advice series The Drama will begin airing nationally on Fox.
"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2018 through March 7, 2019. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
The "2019 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.
Tickets for the "2019 Billboard Music Awards" are on-sale now. To purchase tickets online, fans should go to www.axs.com.