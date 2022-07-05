Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday

Mark Meir's acclaimed Faustian morality tale, THE SUMMONED, lands on North American VOD this Thursday, July 7th, following a celebrated World Premiere at the 2022 Overlook Film Festival.

In THE SUMMONED, young Elijah (Hamilton's J. Quinton Johnson) attends a self-help retreat with his rockstar girlfriend Lyn, unaware that the enigmatic DOCTOR WHO runs the estate has summoned him here to settle a generations-old supernatural debt.

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey). A Wicked Myth and Happy Little Guillotine Studios co-production, the picture is Produced by Baranovsky, Meir, Gulner, Justin Mark Morrison, and Dashiell Reinhardt.

Watch the trailer for the film here: