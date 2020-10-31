Sundance Institute Selects Latest Slate of Documentary Fund Grantees

23 projects from 21 countries will receive unrestricted support.

The latest cohort of Sundance Institute Documentary Fund Grantees, announced today, comprise 23 nonfiction film projects from 21 countries of production. Unrestricted grant support, totaling $540,000, will benefit the projects across various production stages from development to post-production. Grants are made possible by The Open Society Foundations and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

"During a time of shared crisis, it is essential that Sundance continue its steadfast support of artists across the globe," said Documentary Film Program Director Carrie Lozano. "These films creatively assert our common quests, conditions and resilience as they interrogate notions of individual and collective power."

"Creative support for nonfiction storytellers feels especially urgent at the present moment," added Documentary Film Fund Director, Hajnal Molnar-Szakacs. "These documentarians are helping us make sense of our collective history and reality, and through innovative approaches on diverse topics, helping us imagine a collective future."

The Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program is made possible by founding support from The Open Society Foundations. Generous additional support is provided by Ford Foundation; John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Luminate; Sandbox Films; Skoll Foundation; The Kendeda Fund; The Charles Engelhard Foundation; CNN Films; Compton Foundation; John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Bertha Foundation; Genuine Article Pictures; Nion McEvoy & Leslie Berriman; Violet Spitzer-Lucas and the Spitzer Family Foundation; Joan and Lewis Platt Foundation; Code Blue Foundation; EarthSense Foundation; Harbour; Adobe; and two anonymous donors.

The latest grantees, presented by production stage, are:

Development

Breaking the Brick (Chile)

dir. Carola Fuentes, Rafael Valdeavellano

prod. Rafael Valdeavellano, Carola Fuentes

After half a century living under the neoliberal economic model established by the Chicago Boys in Chile, a jaded crowd rises throughout the country demanding economic and social transformation. The awakening of the Chilean citizens and the death of a model.

The Illusion of an Everlasting Summer (Argentina)dir. Alessandra Sanguinettiprod. Julia Solomonoff, Lúcia Reis

Spanning more than 20 years, this intimate portrait of two girls, their everyday lives, fantasies and dreams explores their realities and inequalities of growing up female in rural Argentina.

King Coal (USA)

dir. Elaine McMillion Sheldon

prod. Molly Born

A lyrical essay from a lost paradise and a series of surreal documentary vignettes explore how coal is imbued in the identity and human experience of Appalachians. King Coal documents the cultural expressions that reveal the complicated relationship with what was once the area's most dominant industry, while employing elements of magical realism to rediscover a lost dream for the region. Through an exploration of identity, King Coal serves as a visual reminder of why change is slow and painful.

Mija (USA)

dir. Isabel Castro

prod. Tabs Breese

Doris is a 26-year-old music manager working to launch the career of Chicanx Pop stars while navigating the emotional and financial instability of her family's tenuous legal status.

Mother Vera (UK)

dir. Cécile Embleton, Alys Tomlinson

prod. Laura Shacham

Set in a hidden Orthodox community in Belarus, this film takes us on a poetic journey following the story of enigmatic Sister Vera, whose life has dramatically transformed from one of addiction and rebellion, to redemption and transcendence. Now faced with a devastating terminal illness, Vera dedicates herself to the community that saved her.

Untitled Michael Premo film (USA)

dir. Michael Premo

Details TBA.

Witnesses From the Shadows (France, Mali, South Africa)dir. Ousmane Samassekouprod. Estelle Robin You, Andrey S Diarra, Don Edkins, Tiny Mungwe

Bordering the Sahel desert stands a house, a safe haven for African migrants on their way to Europe, or returning home. How do you prepare to face your family when you are going home with nothing, leaving your dreams behind?

PRODUCTION

Cutting Through Rocks (Iran)

dir. Sara Khaki, Mohammad Reza Eyni

prod. Sara Khaki, Mohammad Reza Eyni

Details TBA.

Hakuchu Munyata (Perú)dir. Augusto Zegarra Pineda-Arceprod. Claudia Chavez, Paloma Iturriaga

A young indigenous man is trying to save a language from extinction. Fernando is an independent voice artist from Cusco, Perú, who dreams of dubbing The Lion King to Quechua, the language of the Incas. Pursuing this dream with his son Dylan, will make him reevaluate his own identity and role as a father.

Hummingbirds (USA)

dir. Silvia Castaños, Estefanía "Beba" Contreras, Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Diane Ng, Ana Rodriguez-Falco, Jillian Schlesinger

prod. Leslie Benavides, Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Ana Rodriguez-Falco, Jillian Schlesinger

In this uniquely collaborative coming-of-age film, inseparable best friends Silvia and Beba emerge at night to escape the cruel summer heat of their Texas border town, wandering empty streets IN SEARCH OF inspiration, adventure, and a sense of belonging. When forces beyond their control threaten their shared dreams and they are faced with an uncertain future, they take a stand and hold onto what they can-the moment and each other.

Kamay (Afghanistan)

dir. Shahrokh Bikaran, Ilyas Yourish

prod. Ilyas Yourish, Shahrokh Bikaran

After a young girl from the mountains of central Afghanistan mysteriously commits suicide inside Kabul University, her family's calm rural life enters into a painful and exhausting process. The parents are now looking for justice in one of the most corrupt judicial systems in the world while Freshta-their younger daughter-attempts to gain admission to the same university, to complete what her sister had started.

Mom of the Ring (China)

dir. Yue Wu

prod. Vincent Du

Confronting the social expectations of being a mom, wife, and daughter-in-law, a Chinese professional boxer tries to keep her career on track while she raises her son and trains for title matches.

There Was, There Was Not (Republic of Artsakh)

dir. Emily Mkrtichian

prod. Mara Adina

In the Defacto Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, a painter is working on a series of transformative portraits of four women: A politician, an Olympic-hopeful athlete, a domestic violence activist, and a woman who disarms landmines from the war. In the middle of her project war breaks out, changing the course of each woman's life. From taking up arms on the front lines to fleeing their homes as refugees, this film follows in intimate detail the impact of war on these four women-and the impact of art once the war is over.

WarPlay (Sweden)

dir. Hemen Kurda

prod. Hanna Sköld

A young refugee boy and an exiled filmmaker collaborate to create truthful images of war and exclusion, based on childhood memories of terror and the current situation among thousands of tents in an Iraqi refugee camp. Refugee children use the camera as a communication tool, reenacting terror, healing trauma, making peace, and creating new dreams.

POST-PRODUCTION

76 Days (USA, China)

dir. Hao Wu, Weixi Chen, Anonymous

prod. Hao Wu, Jean Tsien

Set in the early days of COVID-19 outbreak, this raw and intimate documentary captures the struggles and human resilience in the battle to survive the pandemic in Wuhan, China.

An Act of Worship (USA)

dir. Nausheen Dadabhoy

prod. Heba Elorbany, Kristi Jacobson, Sofian Khan

An Act of Worship is an exploration of the last 20 years of Muslim life in America. Weaving together present-day vérité footage of women activists who came of age after 9/11 with materials sourced from Muslim communities across the country, the film revisits pivotal moments in US history from the perspective of Muslims, opening up a window into their world through collective memory. This is what it means to be a Muslim in America.

After Sherman (USA)

dir. Jon-Sesrie Goff

prod. Jon-Sesrie Goff, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, blair dorosh-walther

After Sherman is a story about inheritance and the tension that defines our collective American history. The film explores coastal South Carolina as a site of pride and racial trauma through Gullah cultural retention and land preservation.

Feyatey (Ethiopia, USA)

dir. Jessica Beshir

prod. Jessica Beshir

Feyatey is the hymnal sung by Oromo farmers during the harvest of Khat, a mild narcotic leaf chewed for centuries by Sufi Muslims for religious meditations, and today's most lucrative cash crop in Ethiopia. Feyatey is a spiritual journey through the rituals of the khat world and weaves a tapestry of intimate stories to provide a window into the hopes and aspirations of the youth living under a repressive regime.

If We Burn (Hong Kong)

dir. Lynn Lee, James Leong

prod. Lynn Lee, James Leong

An urgent, immersive journey into Hong Kong's leaderless pro-democracy protests, and a meditation on what it means to resist.

Love in the Time of Fentanyl (USA, Canada)

dir. Colin Askey

prod. Monika Navarro, Robinder Uppal, Marc Serpa Francoeur, Colin Askey

A group of misfits, artists and drug users operate a renegade safe injection site in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Love in the Time of Fentanyl is an intimate portrait of a community fighting to save lives and keep hope alive in a neighborhood ravaged by the overdose crisis.

The Miracle of Almeria (Belgium)

dir. Moon Blaisse

prod. Emmy Oost, Katja Draaijer, Louis Mataré, David Fonjallaz

The legal and illegalized inhabitants of Almeria, the largest vegetable patch of Europe, collaborate on revealing the system of violence behind our tomatoes.

Museum of the REVOLUTION (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)

dir. Srđan Keča

prod. Vanja Jambrović, Srđan Keča

Living inside the remnants of an abandoned utopian project, a little girl and an old lady evolve an unlikely and wondrous friendship. As the city erases the spaces they inhabit, so looms an end to childhood dreams.

A Night of Knowing Nothing (India, France)

dir. Payal Kapadia

prod. Thomas Hakim, Ranabir Das

Details TBA.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You