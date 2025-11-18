Submissions Now Open For First-Ever International Festival For AI-Enabled Animation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Modern Uprising Studios will present the debut of the Frame Forward Animated AI Film Festival - the first global competition dedicated to celebrating the intersection where animation, artificial intelligence, and human creativity meet.

Frame Forward is an international celebration of creativity at the intersection of animation, artificial intelligence, and human imagination. The festival invites creators from around the world to submit original short films that incorporate AI tools in their storytelling or production process, showcasing how technology is expanding the creative toolbox for the next generation of filmmakers. The winning filmmaker will receive a national theatrical release through Screenvision Media, immersive adaptation production via Modern Uprising Studios' proprietary engine Celeste, and support for submission to leading international film festivals.

As part of its mission, Modern Uprising Studios is redefining what's possible in 2D-to-3D animation and immersive storytelling. The studio is emerging as a pioneering force in blending cinematic artistry with AI innovation, positioning itself as a trusted gateway for filmmakers and studios exploring the future of creative production.

Film submissions are now open through December 30, 2025, inviting creators worldwide to submit original short films that integrate AI tools in their creative or production process. The winner will be announced in March 2026 for theatrical exhibition.

The inaugural Frame Forward Festival will highlight visionary filmmakers, artists, and technologists redefining the future of animated storytelling. Industry heavyweight jurists and animation fans can vote on their favorite films. Selected finalists will have their film trailers featured both virtually and on the big screen leveraging Screenvision's national network of 14,000 screens in 2,300 theaters across all 50 states.

"Frame Forward is about celebrating the incredible possibilities that emerge when technology and human creativity come together," said Joel Roodman, President and Head of Studio for Modern Uprising Studios. "We want to give animators and filmmakers the distribution and infrastructure to push the boundaries of their craft, and we're excited to see how artists around the world experiment with AI to tell bold, original stories that inspire the future of animation, theatrically."

"Through our Front + Center preshow, Screenvision is committed to the power of the big screen to inspire and engage moviegoers like no other medium," said Ted Bolan, Senior Vice President of Content & Creative for Screenvision Media. "Frame Forward showcases the evolution of Generative AI, highlighting how filmmakers are using these tools to push the creative envelope and bring their stories to life."

The winning filmmaker will receive a national theatrical release through Screenvision Media, immersive adaptation production via Celeste, Modern Uprising Studios' proprietary immersive rendering engine, and support for submission to leading international film festivals. Modern Uprising Studios develops, finances, and produces films, series, content, and franchise extensions designed for the immersive age - where narrative, technology, and audience merge.

Beyond competition, Frame Forward Festival serves as a launchpad for emerging creators, a showcase for next-generation tools, and a gateway for artists and filmmakers seeking visibility at the intersection of entertainment, innovation, and culture. From real-time rendering to adaptive story engines, Modern Uprising Studios leverages creative imagination and innovation into visceral reality.