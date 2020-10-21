Storm Clouds are Brewing on THE BACHELORETTE Oct. 27

Clare attempts to keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails this week.

"1603" - Clare attempts to keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails this week. Yosef is particularly determined to confront the unsuspecting Bachelorette on a number of issues -- only to have Clare heroically stand up to him. Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas pays a surprise visit to get the lowdown on Clare's guys. Things go awry when Clare decides to have an extended after-party with eight of the bachelors. Tensions mount when the men realize what is really going on. Zach J. is excited about his individual spa date with Clare, but his inability to relax might end in disaster. Comedy favorite Margaret Cho makes a special guest appearance to help some of the men prepare for a roast before a live audience, however, these suitors have something more devious in mind on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

During the cocktail party, as the men await their fate at the rose ceremony, Yosef's harsh attack on Clare's choices gets her immediate and courageous reaction. One man steps up to comfort her, but will she continue with the party?

Clare reveals her innermost thoughts on the guys during DeAnna Pappas's unexpected visit as the former Bachelorette sympathizes with Clare's difficulty in her search to find love.

Clare decides to cancel the daytime portion of her next group date but substitutes a longer after-party so she can have the extended quality conversations that are so important to her. Although her suitors expect a party where they all share in Clare's time and attention, things spiral out of control when they discover that is not the case. How will the men react and who will get the group date rose?

A thrilled Zach J. feels extremely lucky to have Clare all to himself on what should have been a relaxing spa day. But he can't resist the temptation to come on strong, making Clare feel a bit uncomfortable. Chris Harrison steps in to save the day.

The irrepressible Margaret Cho helps a group of nine guys prepare for a live roast - of anybody and everybody: Clare, the other men, Chris Harrison. But once they learn that the audience consists of the other remaining men, they target their barbed humor on one man: the perceived frontrunner. Will Clare get their message or will their plan backfire?

