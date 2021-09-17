Steve Kazee, Lindsay Mendez, & More Join Cast of THE GROTTO Written & Directed by Joanna Gleason

Writer-director Joanna Gleason has announced the cast for her upcoming feature film The Grotto, which is set to start shooting in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.

Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Love Victor) will star in the film as Alice, who uncovers her recently deceased fiancé's secret past when she inherits part ownership of a forgotten nightclub in the Mojave Desert.

"I know the story of this film will resonate so deeply with audiences as it is about how we reinvent ourselves. I have always been so inspired by Joanna Gleason, one of the best actors in the business, and I'm beyond thrilled for the chance to be directed by her. I would shoot this on the moon if she wanted me to, because I think she's that amazing," said Brandt.

The Grotto marks Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason's feature film writing and directing debut.

The film will also star Jonathan Del Arco (Major Crimes, Picard) as Victor, the owner of the nightclub. Emmy-winner Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) will play Kip, Alice's new best friend.

Also in principal roles are Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee, Susan Sullivan, Miguel Sandoval, Caroline Aaron, Michael Nouri, and Amy Aquino, as well as Broadway favorites Lindsay Mendez and Kevin Chamberlin.

"The cast for 'The Grotto' is an embarrassment of riches. I have had these characters in my mind for the past few years and always believed that by some miracle, the right actors were going to show up," Gleason said in a statement. "And they have - with big thanks to our casting directors. The chance to work with these actors led by the incomparable Betsy Brandt is a dream come true."