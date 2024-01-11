Stephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford McKenna

The comedy series received a straight to series order from Peacock.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Stephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford McKenna

Peacock announced the straight to series order of comedy LAID, starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The series is written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer, Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn).  

Also executive producing are John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment; Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby; Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films; and All3Media International.  

The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on the Australian series ‘Laid' created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher, produced by Liz Watts.  

LAID joins Peacock's anticipated upcoming content including TED, IN THE KNOW, APPLES NEVER FALL, HYSTERIA!, THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, THOSE ABOUT TO DIE, and THE DAY OF THE JACKAL as well as recent roster of originals including POKER FACE, BUPKIS, BEL-AIR, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, TWISTED METAL, THE TRAITORS, LOVE ISLAND USA, MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, DR. DEATH, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY and more.

ABOUT LAID

A woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward – LAID is a f**cked up rom-com where the answer to “Why can't I find love, is there something wrong with me?” is a resounding “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.” 

Photo by Jonny Marlow



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Stephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford Photo
Stephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford McKenna

Peacock announced a straight to series order of comedy LAID, starring and executive produced by Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The series is written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer, Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn).  

2
ABCs THE BACHELOR Premieres Its 28th Season This Month Photo
ABC's THE BACHELOR Premieres Its 28th Season This Month

Love awaits 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one – as they make “Bachelor” history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts on the season premiere.

3
Video: Starz Releases Trailer For HIGHTOWN Third and Final Season Photo
Video: Starz Releases Trailer For HIGHTOWN Third and Final Season

Monica Raymund (Bros, “Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), James Badge Dale (“24,” The Departed), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) return in their previous roles. Watch the video trailer now.

4
Video: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE Trailer Photo
Video: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE Trailer

Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately - but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. “Superhot” is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. Watch the video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You

Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next WeekKamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week
Disney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The StreamDisney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The Stream
Video: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre PerformancesAGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN