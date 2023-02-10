Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+

The Disney+ Original series "American Born Chinese," the genre-hopping action-comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen-Yang, just released a new teaser announcing its powerhouse roster of guest stars. The series, from Disney Branded Television and produced by 20th Television, debuts this spring on Disney+.

"American Born Chinese" tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Ben Wang ("Chang Can Dunk"), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ("Wet Season"), Chin Han ("Mortal Kombat"), Daniel Wu ("Reminiscence"), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ("Just Add Magic").

Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon, who join previously announced guest stars Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy® Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ("Bob's Burgers," "Central Park") serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Short Term 12") is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"), Erin O'Malley ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Asher Goldstein ("Short Term 12," "Just Mercy") and Gene Luen Yang.

Watch the new teaser here: