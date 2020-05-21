Stars of Disney Channel's GOOD LUCK CHARLIE Virtually Reunite

A sentimental cyberspace reunion of the talented cast of "Good Luck Charlie," a beloved sitcom that entertained millions of families around the world, is available today on ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT Online.

Actors Bridgit Mendler, Jason Dolley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia Talerico and Eric Allan Kramer warmly reminisce about their experience playing the Duncan family on the Emmy-nominated series which premiered a decade ago. Their conversation is moderated by Entertainment Tonight's Philiana Ng, via Zoom. One hundred episodes of the series and the Disney Channel Original Movie it inspired, are currently streaming on Disney+. In addition, Disney Channel will feature a special programming block of "Good Luck Charlie" on Sunday, May 24 (12:00 noon-3:00 p.m., ET/PT).

"Good Luck Charlie," which premiered in April 2010 on Disney Channel, introduced teenage Teddy Duncan and her family. The comedy revolves around what happens when a new baby joins the Duncan household and roles shift for everyone in THE FAMILY including teen siblings PJ and Teddy and tween brother Gabe, who must adjust to the many changes baby Charlie brings. Before they know it, she's sitting up, crawling, walking and running -- requiring them to team up and help their parents, Bob and Amy, look after the cute little newcomer. In each episode Teddy creates a personalized video diary in which she tells her baby sister about all the things she'll help her learn as she grows up. In each episode, Teddy's video documentary closes with a wish for "good luck" to Charlie. In the final season, THE FAMILY welcomed another baby; a viewer poll determined his name, amassing 25 million votes for "Toby."

