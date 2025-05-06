Star-Studded Comedy THE STUDIO Lands Season Two Renewal at Apple

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the widely celebrated premiere of The Studio, Apple TV+ has announced that the star-studded hit series has landed a renewal for season two. Since its global debut, the show has struck a chord with cinephiles, fans, and critics alike. Watch the Season 2 announcement video!

In The Studio, Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s THE JOB Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

The Studio assembles a star-studded ensemble cast led by Seth Rogen, Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders, with Emmy Award winning guest star Bryan Cranston. The series also features a lineup of cameos from some of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, directors and producers throughout the season.

The eighth episode of The Studio premieres THIS WEEK on Apple TV+. In this week’s new episode, "The Golden Globes,” Matt tries to get Zoë Kravitz to thank him in her award acceptance speech. Watch a clip from the episode here.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, The Studio is created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, along with Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver executive-produces the show along with the creators. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers.

