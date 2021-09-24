Stanley Tucci to Play Clive Davis in Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

Stanley Tucci has been announced to play Clive Davis in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Deadline reports that Tucci will join the previously announced Naomi Ackie, who will play the role of Whitney Houston. Kasi Lemmons is set to direct with Anthony McCarten writing the script.

Davis was a former lawyer turned music mogul who was made famous for having a keen eye for talent. He discovered Houston just as she was gaining recognition in the music scene and helped guide her to be the star she became.

Whitney Houston is the only artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard hits. Her 1985 debut album Whitney Houston became the best-selling debut album by a woman in history. In 2009, Guinness World Records cited her as the most awarded female act of all time. Houston is one of pop music's best-selling music artists of all time, with an estimated 200 million records sold worldwide. She released seven studio albums and three movie soundtrack albums, all of which have diamond, multi-platinum, platinum or gold certification.

Stanley Tucci was seen on Broadway in the original production of Franke and Johnny in the Claire de Lune, Execution of Justice, The Iceman Cometh, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Misanthrope, and the Queen and the Rebels. He is most known for his film work in Burlesque, The Devil Wears Prada, Supernova, and the Lovely Bones.