Stanley Tucci Embarks on Culinary Voyage in New Series TUCCI IN ITALY

This May, National Geographic invites audiences to take a mouthwatering adventure with acclaimed Academy Award Nominee, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy in the new series Tucci In Italy.

The five-part series follows Tucci on a visually stunning and deeply personal exploration of the country’s breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and the complex connections with its food that have shaped each region’s distinct culture and, of course, their iconic pasta. Tucci In Italy premieres May 18 at 8/7c on National Geographic and all episodes stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

More than just a travelogue, the series is a rich, narrative-driven exploration that delves deep into the heart of Italy’s culinary traditions. In TUCCI IN ITALY, Tucci meets with locals, chefs, fellow foodies, fishermen, artisans and even cowboys to unearth hidden gems and untold stories, resulting in a curated journey across the full series. With National Geographic’s signature immersive storytelling, the series offers a fresh perspective on both well-loved and undiscovered corners of Italy, blending stunning cinematography with Stanley’s signature wit and charm.

Across five episodes, Tucci indulges in a lavish Sienese feast in Tuscany, uncovers futuristic farm-to-table delicacies in Lombardy, and rediscovers the rustic soul of Lazio through its timeless culinary rituals. And for the first time, he visits the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige, where he samples pine needle pesto in the Alpine wonderland and experiences Abruzzo’s WILD seafood traditions atop a trabocco, a centuries-old wooden fishing platform. Along the way, Tucci immerses himself in the stories, passion, and traditions that have shaped Italy’s most iconic dishes. This is Italy, as you’ve never seen it before—an intoxicating blend of flavors, history and heartfelt storytelling.

