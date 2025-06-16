Stage Actor Dan Domenech Makes Film Appearance in Celine Song’s MATERIALISTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Known for his performances on the New York stage, actor Dan Domenech makes a screen appearance in Materialists, the latest feature from critically acclaimed writer-director Celine Song (Past Lives).

Following its release in theaters last week, Materialists has received early praise from Variety, IndieWire, and The Hollywood Reporter, with critics highlighting Song’s unique voice and ability to capture modern relationships with both wit and depth.

Domenech’s involvement marks a notable addition to his growing body of on-screen work. Audiences may recognize him from his standout performances in hit stage productions, including Rock of Ages, Smokey Joe’s Café, and Heather's The Musical, all of which cemented his reputation as a dynamic force in New York theater.

Materialists follows a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the PERFECT MATCH and her imperfect ex. The star-studded cast is led by Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. Watch the official trailer below.

