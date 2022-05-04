Spice Girls Emma Bunton & Mel B Join THE CIRCLE on Netflix

Global superstars Emma Bunton and Mel B of the Spice Girls are stepping into The Circle for the spiciest season yet!

More catfishing, more money, more drama and surprises await as the two icons attempt to catfish the new set of players with the hopes of increasing the game's total cash prize.

The Circle is back for Season 4, and we're turning the heat up higher than ever! What else would anyone expect from the spiciest season yet?

More catfishing, more drama, more money and surprises await as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. The Circle is hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau.

Starting May 4, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13 hour-long episodes.

Watch the new clip here: