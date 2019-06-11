Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network Announce PARADISE LOST Cast

Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network have picked up new, Southern Gothic mystery series, Paradise Lost (working title), from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) is attached as the male lead, with Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin) cast as Frances, the female lead. Barbara Hershey (Once Upon a Time), Nick Nolte (Gracepoint, Graves), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Danielle Deadwyler (Gifted) and Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) also join the cast of the 10-episode series.

The series is about a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to her husband's hometown in Mississippi only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved. The original story is created and written by Rodes Fishburne (Blood & Oil) who will co-showrun and Executive Produce. Arika Lisanne Mittman (Dexter) also serves as writer and co-showrunner, and the pilot is directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side).

Executive producers are Rodes Fishburne, John Lee Hancock, David Kanter, Jeff Okin, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Romeo Tirone.

Paradise Lost (working title) joins a scripted roster for Paramount Network headlined by Yellowstone, which returns for its second season on June 19 and was 2018's most watched new cable series, ranking second across all of cable TV series for the year (5.1 million total viewers per episode). Joining Yellowstone on the scripted front is the recently announced straight-to-series greenlight, 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment, and the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.

Spectrum Originals is a premier destination for premium original series available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers on-demand and ad-free. This free service launched with the Sony and Bruckheimer-produced drama L.A.'s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Additional projects include the highly anticipated revival of Mad About You starring original cast Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt and the Lionsgate series Manhunt: Lone Wolf. An initiative of Charter Communications, Spectrum Originals is the latest expansion of Charter's market-leading video offerings, which include regional sports networks and its award-winning Spectrum News services.

"Paradise Lost is a complex, compelling series full of incredible characters, including the small town in Mississippi where it is set. We're excited to see John Lee Hancock bring this incredible world to life, building on the vision that Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman have so vividly created," said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land.





Related Articles View More TV Stories