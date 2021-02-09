Spectrum Originals Picks Up LONG SLOW EXHALE

Spectrum Originals and BET have announced the pickup of the twelve-episode drama series, LONG SLOW EXHALE, set in the high-stakes world of women's basketball. Produced by Paramount Television Studios, LONG SLOW EXHALE comes from executive producer, showrunner and creator Pam Veasey (L.A.'s Finest, CSI: NY), director and executive producer, Anton Cropper (L.A.'s Finest, Black-ish) and John Dove (L.A.'s Finest, Chicago P.D). Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and Casey Haver (Tell Me Your Secrets) will executive produce for Made Up Stories and the series stars Rose Rollins (The L Word, The Catch). After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum, LONG SLOW EXHALE will air with a second window on BET.

The series follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), a successful Head Coach of a competitive WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes that depend on her.

"I'm so happy that Pam and Anton are back home at Spectrum Originals - along with Bruna they are a true dream team," said Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals. "We couldn't be happier to welcome Rose into THE FAMILY - her strength, empathy and brilliance convinced us ALL THAT she was our J.C."

"We look forward to partnering with Spectrum Originals and our sister brand Paramount Television Studios to give viewers more of the premium content and dynamic storytelling they love and expect from the brand," said Traci Blackwell, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, BET. "We are excited to have Rose join the BET family and, with this series, continue to expand the dimensions of Black women in leading roles on screen."

Says Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens, "We're thrilled to be joining forces with Pam, Anton, Bruna, John, Casey and Rose in telling this story, which beyond its appeal as a compelling mystery drama, also explores so many issues at the forefront of our culture, told in the high-stakes, adrenaline-filled arena of elite women's college basketball."

Pam Veasey serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Anton Cropper will executive produce and direct along with Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories and John Dove.