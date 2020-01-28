Sony Pictures Buys I CARRY YOU WITH ME

Sony Pictures Buys I CARRY YOU WITH ME

Variety reports that Sony Pictures Classics will release "I Carry You With Me," which premiered at Sundance.

The film, based on a true story, follows the romance between two men, one an aspiring chef and the other a teacher. Together they make the treacherous journey to New York with dreams, hopes and memories in tow.

Heidi Ewing and Alan Page Arriaga wrote the script.

"I'm simply over the moon to collaborate with Sony Pictures Classics on my narrative debut," Ewing said. "I've admired their deft releases of great films like 'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Amour,' 'A Fantastic Woman' and 'Pain and Glory,' and know that they will bring this love story to audiences worldwide with great care."

Sony Pictures Classics said, "'I Carry You With Me' is a major motion picture, a remarkable emotional experience - urgent in its timeliness, a richly rewarding entertainment. Heidi Ewing has gone beyond all definitions of genre here. Heidi's life energy is in every frame, a filmmaker of major proportions. It is a privilege to partner with Heidi, her fearless producer Mynette Louie, Black Bear and our friends at Sony's Stage 6 Films, whose commitment to this film has been unflagging since its inception."

