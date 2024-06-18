Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Cast in Netflix Film MY OXFORD YEAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deadline has reported that Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest will be leading My Oxford Year, a romance feature for Netflix. The film will be written by Allison Burnett and directed by Iain Morris. It is based on a novel by Julia Whelan, which itself is adapted from Burnett’s original screenplay.

According to Tudum, the official synopsis is as follows, "When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfill a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives."

Carson and Mylchreest have both worked with Netflix previously, with Carson appearing in three films for the streamer, including one of Netflix's top original movies, 2022's Purple Hearts. Mylchreest appeared as Young KING George in Queen Charlotte: A Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. He also has a background in theatre, appearing in several Shakespeare plays in the UK.

Before her Netflix projects, Carson appeared in the Descendants franchisee as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen. Outside of film and television, Carson is a globally renowned multi-platinum artist.

