Smithsonian Pride Alliance Announces 'PROJECT PRIDE'

The Smithsonian Pride Alliance, whose membership spans all of the Institution's 19 museums, 21 libraries, nine research centers and the National Zoo, will kick off "Pride month for all" with PROJECT PRIDE, a virtual concert and digital time-capsule celebration of LGBTQ+ heritage, culture and history featuring LGBTQ+ musicians, artists and allies, as well as highlights from the Smithsonian collections.

PROJECT PRIDE will premiere on Youtube Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET. The program will be hosted by NPR's Ari Shapiro and will feature LGBTQ+ artists from across the world, currently including (in alphabetical order): Alex the Astronaut, Big Freedia, Bright Light Bright Light, Cameron Esposito, Claud, Dorian Electra, Girl in Red, Indigo Girls, Jake Shears, Joy Oladokun, Kat Cunning, Madame Gandhi, mxmtoon, Nakhane, Pabllo Vittar, Pet Shop Boys, Roxane Gay, Rufus Wainwright, SOKO, Tig Notaro & Stephanie Allynne, Tunde Olaniran, VINCINT and more. The program will be rounded out with visuals of LGBTQ+-related artifacts and stories from Smithsonian representatives. Participating Smithsonian museums include the Smithsonian American Art Museum; National Museum of American History; National Air and Space Museum; Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; National Museum of African American History and Culture; the Smithsonian's National Zoo; and more.

The broadcast is free and open to the public online, but digital RSVPs can be made here.

PROJECT PRIDE is produced by the Smithsonian Pride Alliance in collaboration with BYT Media. Funding for the PROJECT PRIDE broadcast was provided by the Secretary of the Smithsonian and the Smithsonian National Board. For more information about PROJECT PRIDE, visit www.si.edu/events/pride and follow the Smithsonian on social media with #SmithsonianPride.

Smithsonian Pride Alliance (formerly GLOBE) was formed in 1988 in the midst of the AIDS crisis. From the beginning, the Pride Alliance has been "part of a broader human rights and equity approach to management and scholarship." Founded more than 30 years ago, the Pride Alliance is the oldest LGBTQ+ employee resource group in the federal government.

