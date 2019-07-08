Smithsonian Channel Presents New Series QUEEN OF THE PYTHONS

Smithsonian Channel follows the notorious and deadly African rock python in QUEEN OF THE PYTHONS. The one-hour special examines the 13-foot female snake's daily life in a sub-tropical valley in South Africa. A hunter of a wide variety of prey, from tiny birds to full-sized deer, the constrictor is a killer of immense size and strength with a strike faster than the blink of an eye. However, despite her dominating size, life isn't always easy for the female rock python as she faces constant threats from her human neighbors and the ever-impending loss of her habitat. QUEEN OF THE PYTHONS premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.

The female African rock python is one of the largest snake species in the world. Her unique speed, aggression and finely tuned senses allow her to hunt day or night, making her a source of nightmares. She has the shocking ability to kill her prey in only minutes, and contrary to common belief, the female rock python does not crush her prey to death. Instead, she triggers cardiac arrest in her helpless victims before swallowing them whole.

QUEEN OF THE PYTHONS follows this enigmatic snake during both her most lethal encounters and her most vulnerable moments - especially as she guards her 35 eggs from nearby predators and waits for them to hatch. At this sensitive time, her only goal is the eggs' survival - she stops eating altogether and only leaves her nest to drink or bask in the sun. With the Queen in their corner, the rock python's young have a great chance of survival and might just be able to stay off their predator's menu.

QUEEN OF THE PYTHONS is produced by Earth Touch and Smithsonian Networks in association with National Geographic Channels. Graeme Duane and Jess Reiss are producers for Earth Touch. Tim Evans and David Royle serve as executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.

